Beijing protests proposed US ban of Chinese drones and threatens "all necessary measures"
Beijing, China - Officials in Beijing have threatened to take "all necessary measures" in response to a potential ban or restriction of commercial Chinese drones in the US.
The US Department of Commerce on Thursday announced that it was looking into new rules and regulations, including a potential ban, on commercially made Chinese drones.
Such a move, which would fall to the incoming Trump administration, would be designed to counter what the US sees as a risk posed by drones and technology made by foreign adversaries such as China and Russia.
Thursday's announcement was met with fury in China, with Beijing's foreign ministry vowing to take action and accusing Washington of undermining global stability.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that Beijing was ready to "take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard our legitimate rights and interests" during a regular press conference on Friday.
According to spokesperson Mao, the US is "generalizing the concept of national security, interfering and restricting normal economic and trade exchanges, and undermining the security and stability of global production and supply chains."
This is not the first time that the US has come to blows with China over the issue of drones and unmanned aircraft.
Tensions escalate between China and US over drones
In October, a Chinese drone manufacturer said that it would sue the US Department of Defense after it was classified as a "Chinese Military Company" by Washington.
Concerns have also been mounting that the US' conflict with China over the issue of unmanned aircraft could have serious implications for Ukraine, which has started building its own drone parts in response to supply chain issues, The Kyiv Independent reports.
Despite continued clashes over the issue, the Department of Commerce sees the regulation of Chinese-made drones as critical to national security.
"Securing the unmanned aircraft systems technology supply chain is critical to safeguarding our national security," US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo was cited as saying in yesterday's press release.
"This [proposal] is an essential step in protecting the United States from vulnerabilities posed by foreign entities."
Cover photo: IMAGO/CF0T0