Beijing slams video posted by US embassy in Singapore over South China Sea dispute

Beijing, China - China slammed a video shared on social media by the US embassy in Singapore which criticizes Beijing's South China Sea claims, comparing them to the actions of an inconsiderate neighbor who intrudes on others' space.

A video shared by the US embassy in Singapore criticizes Beijing's claims in the South China Sea. © Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP

The roughly 90-second video shows a government-built apartment block inundated with clutter, voiced over in a Singaporean accent.

"This happens right outside Singapore's doorstep too, in the South China Sea, where one neighbor thinks he owns basically everything," the narrator says, as the video cuts to a series of news clippings on China's territorial disputes.

The post sparked a strident reaction from China's embassy in Singapore late Wednesday.

On its Facebook page, the Chinese embassy said the video "deliberately distorts the ins-and-outs of the South China Sea issue."

"Under joint efforts of China and ASEAN countries, the current situation in the South China Sea remains overall stable," it added, referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations bloc.

The embassy said it was "universally recognized that the U.S. is the least qualified to even talk about international law."