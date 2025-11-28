China threatens to "crush" all foreign efforts to defend Taiwan

Beijing, China - China on Wednesday threatened to "crush" any attempts by foreign powers to assist in Taiwan's defense as the island nation continues to secure major arms deals with the US and Japan.

China has threatened to "crush" all attempts by foreign powers to assist Taiwan in its defense. © IMAGO/Depositphotos

"We have a firm will, strong determination and a strong ability to defend our national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Chinese Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Peng Qingen said on Wednesday during a regular press conference.

"We will crush all foreign interference," Peng vowed. "Japan's deployment of offensive weapons in areas adjacent to China's Taiwan region is extremely dangerous, deliberately creating regional tensions and provoking military confrontation."

China's threats come amid skyrocketing tensions between Beijing and Tokyo, which recently announced plans to deploy missiles to an island near Taiwan.

Japan's Prime Minister Senae Takaichi has been hawkish in her threats to China, warning this month that any potential attack on Taiwan would trigger a military response from Tokyo.

The dispute has now reached the walls of Washington, and was a major source of discussion when President Donald Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping over the phone on Monday.

The Trump administration in November secured a $330-million military sale to Taiwan, triggering outrage in Beijing.

According to Chinese state news agency Xinhua, the two leaders discussed a range of topics, including Taiwan. Soon after the call, Trump phoned up Takaichi to exchange "a wide range of views."

On Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning referred to Takaichi's threats as "erroneous" and accused the Japanese government of dishonesty.