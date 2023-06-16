Bill Gates gets warm welcome from Chinese leader Xi Jinping

Beijing, China - Amid tensions between China and the US, China's President Xi Jinping has welcomed tech billionaire Bill Gates to Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed billionaire Bill Gates to Beijing on Friday. © Greg BAKER / AFP

Xi used Friday's meeting to demonstrate China's good intentions and the importance of exchange, an official said.



"I often say that the foundation of China-US relations lies among the people, and we have always placed hope in the American people, hoping that the friendship between the two peoples will continue," Xi said, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

The president also called Gates, whose foundation also supports projects in China, "an old friend" and "the first American friend I have met this year."

The meeting took place before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Beijing on Sunday and Monday. It's unclear whether Xi will also see the US diplomat in Beijing. Such a meeting would not be customary in terms of protocol, but could be seen as a special gesture.

In view of the many contentious issues, however, Wang struck harsh tones with regard to Blinken, calling on the US to "stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and harming China’s interests, stop containing and suppressing China, move towards China, remove obstacles, create conditions, and promote the gradual return of China US relations to a stable development track."