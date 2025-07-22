Chinese-born engineer pleads guilty to stealing US nuclear secrets

San Jose, California - Chinese -born engineer Chenguang Gong pleaded guilty to stealing US trade secrets, including technology used to detect nuclear missile launches, the Department of Justice said.

Gong was accused of transferring more than 3,600 files from the research and development company where he worked to his personal devices.

He pleaded guilty in a central California district court on Monday to one count of theft of trade secrets, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Sentencing was set for September 29.

The Justice Department said in a statement that Gong in 2023 worked briefly as an engineer at a Los Angeles-area research and development company, but did not identify the company.

Among the files downloaded were blueprints for infrared sensors designed for use in space-based systems to detect nuclear missile launches and track ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

Gong also transferred files containing information on "the development of 'next generation' sensors capable of detecting low observable targets while demonstrating increased survivability in space," among other things.

According to the DOJ, Gong had also applied to join so-called "talent programs" that are funded by Beijing and even travelled to China several times in order to "develop sophisticated analog-to-digital converters."