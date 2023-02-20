Blinken angers China with claims of military aid to Russia
Munich, Germany - China is "strongly considering providing lethal assistance to Russia," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, noting that the US government was worried about possible arms deliveries.
Speaking to NBC, Blinken did not say what evidence this was based on, but did clarify that the US had no information that China has already provided lethal weapons to Russia.
He said he had told China's top foreign policy official Wang Yi that such support posed a serious problem for US-China relations.
According to Blinken, Chinese companies are already known to be supporting Russia with "non-lethal" equipment. This includes, for example, commercial drones made by DJI, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.
The high-stakes meeting between Blinken and Wang at the Munich Security Conference comes after tense relations were further strained by a suspected Chinese spy balloon entering US airspace earlier in February.
The US military shot down the balloon after it had flown over large parts of the US for days, reportedly passing over several sensitive military installations.
Blinken, in the State Department's words, called this an "unacceptable violation of US sovereignty" in a meeting with Wang.
Earlier at the conference in Germany, Wang had publicly criticized the US government for shooting down the balloon, calling the response "absurd and hysterical."
China accuses US of "spreading disinformation"
Responding to Blinken's statements, the Chinese government has accused the US of "spreading disinformation."
A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday that the US is in no position to pressure China or make demands after continuously supplying arms to Ukraine since before the conflict began.
"We urge the US to seriously consider what they themselves have done and to take more concrete steps to defuse the situation and promote peace talks," the Chinese official said.
This coming Friday will mark one year since Russia launched its all-out military invasion of Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden marked the approaching anniversary by making a surprise appearance in Kyiv on Monday.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS