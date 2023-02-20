Blinken angers China with claims of military aid to Russia

Munich, Germany - China is "strongly considering providing lethal assistance to Russia," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, noting that the US government was worried about possible arms deliveries.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China's top foreign policy official, Wang Yi, spoke at the Munich Security Conference. © Collage: REUTERS

Speaking to NBC, Blinken did not say what evidence this was based on, but did clarify that the US had no information that China has already provided lethal weapons to Russia.



He said he had told China's top foreign policy official Wang Yi that such support posed a serious problem for US-China relations.

According to Blinken, Chinese companies are already known to be supporting Russia with "non-lethal" equipment. This includes, for example, commercial drones made by DJI, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The high-stakes meeting between Blinken and Wang at the Munich Security Conference comes after tense relations were further strained by a suspected Chinese spy balloon entering US airspace earlier in February.

The US military shot down the balloon after it had flown over large parts of the US for days, reportedly passing over several sensitive military installations.

Blinken, in the State Department's words, called this an "unacceptable violation of US sovereignty" in a meeting with Wang.

Earlier at the conference in Germany, Wang had publicly criticized the US government for shooting down the balloon, calling the response "absurd and hysterical."