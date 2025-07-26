China urges global consensus on development and security at World AI Conference

Shanghai, China - China 's Premier Li Qiang warned Saturday that artificial intelligence development must be weighed against the security risks, saying global consensus was urgently needed even as the tech race between Beijing and Washington shows no sign of abating.

His remarks came just days after US President Donald Trump unveiled an aggressive low-regulation strategy aimed at cementing US dominance in the fast-moving field, promising to "remove red tape and onerous regulation" that could hinder private sector AI development.

Opening the World AI Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on Saturday, Li emphasized the need for governance and open-source development, announcing the establishment of a Chinese-led body for international AI cooperation.

"The risks and challenges brought by artificial intelligence have drawn widespread attention... How to find a balance between development and security urgently requires further consensus from the entire society," the premier said.

He gave no further details about the newly announced organization, though state media later reported "the preliminary consideration" was that it would be headquartered in Shanghai.

The organization would "promote global governance featuring extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits," state news agency Xinhua reported, without elaborating on its set-up or mechanisms.

At a time when AI is being integrated across virtually all industries, its uses have raised major questions, including about the spread of misinformation, its impact on employment, and the potential loss of technological control.

In a speech at WAIC on Saturday, Nobel Prize-winning physicist Geoffrey Hinton compared the situation to keeping "a very cute tiger cub as a pet."

To survive, he said, you need to ensure you can train it not to kill you when it grows up.