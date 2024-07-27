Blinken slams China's support of Russian defense industry in high-stakes meeting

Laos, Vietnam - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized China for supporting the Russian arms industry at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Laos on Saturday.

Blinken made it clear that the US would continue to take "necessary actions" if China did not end this threat to European security, a US State Department spokesman said.

Since Russia's all-out war against Ukraine erupted in February 2022, Washington has accused Beijing of supplying Moscow with so-called "dual-use materials," like machine tools and electronics, that help Russia on the battlefield.

Blinken also expressed his concern about Beijing's "destabilizing actions" in the South China Sea.

China's foreign minister, in turn, accused the US of having "intensified its efforts to contain and suppress China."

The risks to bilateral ties would only continue to grow, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, which said the relationship between the world's two biggest economies was at a "critical point."

The top diplomats talked on the sidelines of the ASEAN foreign ministers' conference in the Laotian capital of Vientiane. Their meeting lasted just under 90 minutes.