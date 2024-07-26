Blinken to meet Chinese counterpart for high-stakes talks in Laos

Vientiane, Laos - Amid important ASEAN talks next week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a resumption of the two countries' troubled dialogue.

Foreign minister Wang Yi and secretary of state Blinken will meet for talks in Laos. © Collage: AFP/Saul Loeb/Tang Chhin Sothy

Talks between Blinken and Wang will be the first since the secretary of state visited China in April, when he met with not only his counterparts in the Foreign Office but with President Xi Jinping as well.

The outcomes of the April talks were spelled out by Jinping, who called for greater cooperation and for the US and China to become "partners, not rivals." For his part, Blinken said that the relationship "can be positive."

Since then, China and the US have seemed at constant loggerheads over the Taiwan issue, as well as increasing military confrontations between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea.

The US has criticized and sanctioned China for both its support of Russia and its treatment of the Uyghur minority group, and China has continued to warn Washington and launch its own sanctions due to the Biden administration's pro-Taiwan approach.

A meeting between Antony Blinken and Wang Yi next week would come as ASEAN talks focus on violence in Myanmar as the well as ongoing tensions in the South China Sea.