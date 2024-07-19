US hits back after China halts arms control talks, warns of "arms race"
Washington, DC - US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller took aim at Beijing during a press conference on Wednesday, warning that the decision to halt arms control talks could risk an "arms race."
On Wednesday, the Chinese foreign ministry announced that it would postpone discussions with the US around arms control in the Asia-Pacific region and elsewhere.
The move was justified by the Chinese foreign ministry on the basis that, according to spokesperson Lin Jian, "the US has continued to sell arms to Taiwan and done things that severely undermine China’s core interests and the mutual trust between China and the US."
"Consequently, the Chinese side has decided to hold off discussion with the US on a new round of consultations on arms control and non-proliferation. The responsibility fully lies with the US," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Jian.
The US has called the move "unfortunate," and criticized Beijing for increasing regional instability, specifically in the South China Sea and against Taiwan, which China asserts as its sovereign territory.
"We think this approach undermines strategic stability," said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller in a press briefing on Wednesday.
"It increases the risk of arms race dynamics. We have made efforts to bolster the defense of our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific, and we will continue to make those efforts in the face of Chinese threats to their security."
State Department warns of a new "arms race" in Indo-Pacific
Most concerning to Miller was the potential that the Chinese foreign ministry's decision would create an environment in which an arms race could occur between major powers.
Over the last few months, China has increasingly found itself in confrontation with the Philippines, causing Filipino authorities to last month issue a warning over the use of "weapons of mass destruction" if tensions are not reduced.
In addition to tensions between regional powers in the South China Sea, China has continued to intimidate Taiwan with circling military jets and naval vessels, sometimes crossing into Taiwan's territory.
Miller drew comparisons to actions taken by Russia, saying that, "China has chosen to follow Russia’s lead in asserting that engagement on arms control can’t proceed when there are other challenges in the bilateral relationship."
"Unfortunately, by suspending these consultations, China has chosen not to pursue efforts that would manage strategic risks and prevent costly arms races," the spokesperson said.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO/VCG & AFP/Samuel Corum