US hits back after China halts arms control talks, warns of "arms race"

Washington, DC - US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller took aim at Beijing during a press conference on Wednesday, warning that the decision to halt arms control talks could risk an "arms race."

The US is concerned over China's decision to cease talks over arms control. © Collage: IMAGO/VCG & AFP/Samuel Corum

On Wednesday, the Chinese foreign ministry announced that it would postpone discussions with the US around arms control in the Asia-Pacific region and elsewhere.

The move was justified by the Chinese foreign ministry on the basis that, according to spokesperson Lin Jian, "the US has continued to sell arms to Taiwan and done things that severely undermine China’s core interests and the mutual trust between China and the US."

"Consequently, the Chinese side has decided to hold off discussion with the US on a new round of consultations on arms control and non-proliferation. The responsibility fully lies with the US," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Jian.

The US has called the move "unfortunate," and criticized Beijing for increasing regional instability, specifically in the South China Sea and against Taiwan, which China asserts as its sovereign territory.

"We think this approach undermines strategic stability," said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"It increases the risk of arms race dynamics. We have made efforts to bolster the defense of our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific, and we will continue to make those efforts in the face of Chinese threats to their security."