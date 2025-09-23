Boeing nears landmark China deal as US lawmakers warn of military "misunderstanding"

Beijing, China - The leader of a US congressional delegation to China warned Tuesday of a "risk of a misunderstanding" between the two countries' militaries as Boeing nears a landmark deal with Beijing.

Adam Smith, the most senior Democrat on Washington's Armed Services Committee, told journalists in Beijing that China needs to be more transparent about its military to other global powers for "de-confliction."

"We've seen this with our ships, our planes, their ships, their planes coming entirely too close to one another," he said at a news conference at the US Embassy in Beijing.

"We need to have a better conversation about de-conflicting those things," Smith said, warning that a "misunderstanding" or accident could have dire geopolitical consequences.

The four-person delegation also includes Armed Services Committee members Ro Khanna and Chrissy Houlahan – both Democrats – as well as Republican Foreign Affairs Committee member Congressman Michael Baumgartner.

The group met with Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun on Monday, with whom they talked about the importance of "working through our differences" and establishing a more candid dialogue.

Dong called on the delegation to "remove disruptive and restrictive factors and take constructive and pragmatic steps to play an active role in improving relations between the Chinese and U.S. militaries," Xinhua reports.

"AI and drone warfare and cyber and space is moving so rapidly and innovation is happening so quickly," Smith said on Tuesday alongside the US Ambassador to China, David Perdue, and other members of the delegation.

"The risk of a misunderstanding of capabilities on one side or the other is great," he said, adding that the two need to talk so that they "don't stumble in any sort of conflicts."