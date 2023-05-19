Beijing, China - China has accused the United States of "coercive diplomacy" as representatives of the seven major democratic industrial nations (G7) begin their summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on Friday.

China has accused the US of having a "dark history" of bullying other nations. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The three-day G7 summit is expected to focus on how to deal with China and its claims to power.



However, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs alleged in a lengthy report that the US had a "very disgraceful 'dark history' in coercive diplomacy."

"The United States is used to accusing other countries of using great power status, coercive policies and economic coercion to coerce other countries to obey and engage in coercive diplomacy, but in fact, the United States is the instigator of coercive diplomacy," China said.

"The invention rights, patent rights and intellectual property rights of coercive diplomacy all belong to the United States."