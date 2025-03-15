China and Russia side with Iran as US presses for nuclear talks

Beijing, China - After a meeting in Beijing, China and Russia stood by Iran's "peaceful" nuclear program in a joint statement. The move comes as President Donald Trump pushes for talks with Tehran.

China has joined with Russia to support Iran as the US calls for a dialogue with Tehran over its controversial nuclear program. © AFP/POOL

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazeem Gharibabadi in Beijing for talks on Tehran's nuclear program.

A joint statement released by the three countries welcomed Iran's nuclear program and stressed that it was for peaceful purposes.

China, Russia, and Iran "emphasized that the relevant parties should be committed to addressing the root cause of the current situation and abandoning sanction, pressure or threat of force," Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu told reporters.

As part of the joint statement, Russia, China and Iran called for an end to "illegal" sanctions from the US, and warned other countries "from taking any action that would aggravate the situation."

They also reiterated their countries' friendship and stressed they will "continue consultations, cooperation, and coordination between the three countries on this matter and other issues of mutual interest."

"The three countries reiterated the importance of upholding the Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) as the cornerstone of international non-proliferation regime," China's foreign ministry revealed in their version of the joint statement.

"China and Russia welcomed Iran’s reiteration that its nuclear programme is exclusively for peaceful purposes and not for development of nuclear weapons."