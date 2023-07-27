China braces for typhoon Doksuri that left seven dead in Philippines

Beijing, China - China has declared a red alert, the highest typhoon warning level, for the approaching typhoon Doksuri which left at least seven people dead in the Philippines.

Fishing boats are seen moored at Gaoqi fishing port as typhoon Doksuri approaches, in Xiamen, Fujian province, China. © cnsphoto via REUTERS

The national weather service warned that the fifth typhoon of the year would make landfall on Friday, bringing heavy rainfall to the east and south of the country, the state news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.



On Thursday morning, Doksuri passed through the Taiwan Strait, between the island of Taiwan and the Chinese province of Fujian.

According to Xinhua, the storm is expected to hit parts of eastern China's Fujian province and neighboring Guangdong province.

The Chinese special administrative region of Hong Kong also issued warnings.