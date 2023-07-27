China braces for typhoon Doksuri that left seven dead in Philippines
Beijing, China - China has declared a red alert, the highest typhoon warning level, for the approaching typhoon Doksuri which left at least seven people dead in the Philippines.
The national weather service warned that the fifth typhoon of the year would make landfall on Friday, bringing heavy rainfall to the east and south of the country, the state news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.
On Thursday morning, Doksuri passed through the Taiwan Strait, between the island of Taiwan and the Chinese province of Fujian.
According to Xinhua, the storm is expected to hit parts of eastern China's Fujian province and neighboring Guangdong province.
The Chinese special administrative region of Hong Kong also issued warnings.
Typhoon Doksuri ravages the Philippines
Doksuri already ravaged the north of the Philippines and the southern tip of Taiwan with strong winds and heavy rain on Wednesday.
The storm caused severe flooding and landslides in the Philippines, killing at least seven people and displacing more than 26,000.
Large parts of the region were temporarily without electricity, and dozens of flights were canceled and shipping traffic suspended.
Almost 330,000 people in 31 provinces were affected by the storm, which was temporarily classified as a super typhoon with gusts of up to 150 miles per hour.
The tropical storm, named Egay in the Philippines, made landfall on several islands in the far north of the Philippines early on Wednesday morning. On Thursday, heavy rain and strong winds still lashed the area.
Cover photo: cnsphoto via REUTERS