China claims it has uncovered an explosive CIA spy plot

Beijing, China - China on Friday said it had recently uncovered a CIA "case of espionage" involving a Chinese national named Zeng who provided "core secret information" for money.

China's Ministry of State Security said it uncovered a plot involving a Chinese national selling secret information to the CIA. © Collage: 123RF/ alancotton & feelart

Beijing has been stepping up efforts to combat spying recently, including implementing a revised anti-espionage law last month that gives authorities more power than ever to punish what they deem to be threats to national security.



"After meticulous investigation, the state security authority obtained evidence of Zeng's espionage activities and, in accordance with the law, took coercive measures against him to eliminate the harm in a timely manner," China's Ministry of State Security said in a statement published online.

Details on Zeng's punishment were not provided.

The statement said that 52-year-old Zeng had been sent to Italy for studies, where he befriended a CIA agent stationed at the US embassy in Rome.

This individual convinced Zeng to provide "sensitive information on the (Chinese) military" in exchange for "a huge amount of compensation" and assistance for Zeng and his family to move to the US.

The suspect allegedly signed a contract with the US side and received training before returning to China to conduct the espionage activity.