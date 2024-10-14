Chinese military encircles Taiwan to send "stern warning"

Taipei, Taiwan - China deployed fighter jets and warships to encircle Taiwan on Monday, in drills Beijing said were aimed at sending a "stern warning" to "separatist" forces on the island.

A Taiwan Coast Guard member uses binoculars on a patrol ship off Pengjia Islet (Keelung) while pointing at a Chinese Coast Guard ship sailing in the distance. © Handout / TAIWAN COAST GUARD / AFP

Beijing has not ruled out using force to bring Taiwan under its control and Monday's drills represent its fourth round of large-scale war games in the past two years.

The US said China's actions were "unwarranted" and risk "escalation" as it called on Beijing to act with restraint.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, who took office in May, has been more outspoken than his predecessor Tsai Ing-wen in defending Taiwan's sovereignty, angering Beijing, which calls him a "separatist."

Lai vowed Monday to "protect democratic Taiwan, and safeguard national security," while the defense ministry said it dispatched "appropriate forces" in response to the drills.

AFP journalists near the Hsinchu air force base, in the north of Taiwan, saw 12 fighter jets take off on Monday.

Outlying islands administered by Taipei were on "heightened alert" and "aircraft and ships will respond to enemy situations in accordance with the engagement rules," Taiwan's defense ministry said.

Beijing said its exercises served as a "stern warning to the separatist acts of 'Taiwan Independence' forces."

The drills, dubbed Joint Sword-2024B, are testing troops' "joint operations capabilities" according to Captain Li Xi, spokesperson for the Chinese military's Eastern Theater Command. They are taking place in "areas to the north, south and east of Taiwan Island," he said, and are "focusing on subjects of sea-air combat-readiness patrol, blockade on key ports and areas." They also practiced an "assault on maritime and ground targets."

Fighter jets and warships had been deployed, Chinese state media said.