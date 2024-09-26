China defends controversial ballistic missile launch as "legitimate and routine"

Beijing, China - A spokesperson for China 's defense ministry on Thursday justified the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that triggered alarm from Japan and other Pacific countries.

China's military has justified the test launch of an ICBM as "legitimate and routine." © IMAGO/Depositphotos

On Wednesday, China alarmed Japan and its allies by launching an ICBM into the Pacific Ocean. It was the first test of its kind in nearly four decades.

After Japan, Taiwan, and a number of other Pacific countries expressed concern, Beijing went on the defensive and, on Thursday, justified the launch as a standard and "predictable" test.

"China's nuclear policy is very stable, consistent, and predictable," Chinese defense ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said in a news conference.

Spokesperson Zhang further defended the move as a "legitimate and routine arrangement" that was simply meant to "test our weapon and training performance."

"We strictly follow a nuclear policy of no first use of nuclear weapons and pursue a nuclear strategy of self-defense," he said.

China has repeatedly reiterated its stance on the no-first-use of nuclear weapons and promised to keep its arsenal at "the minimum level required for national security."

Japan has claimed that it was not notified before the launch, as has Taiwan, which expressed "solemn condemnation." Governments in both New Zealand and Australia, and across the Indo-Pacific, have issued similar condemnations.