China expected to hit peak coal consumption in 2025, report says

Beijing, China - China 's coal consumption could peak by 2025 as the world's top consumer of the fossil fuel ramps up its push for clean energy, a report published on Wednesday said.

Coal is unloaded from cargo ships at the coal terminal of Lianyungang Port in Lianyungang, in eastern China's Jiangsu province on Wednesday. © STR / AFP

The country – the largest greenhouse gas emitter – remains heavily reliant on coal despite installing renewable energy capacity at record speed.

But while coal remains king in China's energy mix, there are signs the world's second-biggest economy may be weaning itself off the fossil fuel.

Coal power permits fell 83% in the first half of this year, and no new coal-based steelmaking projects were approved in the same period.

52% of experts surveyed for a report via think tanks Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) and the International Society for Energy Transition Studies (ISETS) expect China's coal consumption to peak next year.

The percentage of experts surveyed this year who believe that China's coal consumption has already hit its maximum also more than doubled this year from last year.

"Achieving carbon neutrality in a rapidly growing economy like China is no easy feat, but the country's substantial efforts are starting to bear fruit," ISETS' president Xunpeng Shi said.

Significantly more experts also think that carbon dioxide emissions in the country have already peaked or will top out by 2025, according to the study.