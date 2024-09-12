China coal production threatens climate goals, study finds

China - China 's planned expansion of coal mining threatens the country's climate goals and risks vastly increasing its methane emissions, a study warned this week.

China's planned expansion of coal mining threatens the country's climate goals and risks vastly increasing its methane emissions, a study warned this week. © Unsplash/Elimende Inagella

The recent warning comes as research shows concentrations of the powerful greenhouse gas are rising at an accelerating pace.



China is the world's top emitter of greenhouse gases and remains heavily reliant on coal despite installing renewable energy capacity at record speed.

It aims to peak its planet-warming emissions by 2030 and reach net zero three decades later.

However, it produced a record 4.7 billion tons of coal last year, 50% of global output, and more is on the way, said NGO Global Energy Monitor (GEM).

In all, China has 1.2 billion more tonnes a year of capacity in development, including new sites and expansions of existing mines, said GEM.

That accounts for more than half the global pipeline.

"If materialized, and without robust mitigation measures, this massive expansion will significantly increase methane emissions," GEM warned.

Carbon dioxide is the primary greenhouse gas produced by human activity, followed by methane which comes mainly from agriculture, energy production, and organic waste in landfills.

While it breaks down faster than carbon dioxide, methane is also more potent.

It is also "rising faster in relative terms than any major greenhouse gas and is now 2.6-fold higher than in pre-industrial times," an international group of researchers said in a separate study published in Environmental Research Letters on Tuesday.