China gives update on joint naval drills with Russia

Zhanjiang, China - China said Thursday that joint military patrols with Russia had come to an end, hailing its deepening "understanding and trust" with its longtime ally amid tensions with the West.

The Russian corvette Gromkiy enters the port of Zhanjiang during the Joint Sea-2024 China-Russia naval exercise. © Russian Defense Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

The two countries have drawn closer in recent years and share hostile relations with the US-led defense alliance NATO, which last week called an infuriated China a "decisive enabler" of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Beijing and Moscow both said last week that they were conducting joint drills known as Joint Sea-2024 off the coast of Zhanjiang, a city in southern China's Guangdong province.

The area is part of the South China Sea, much of which Beijing claims to the chagrin of other littoral states.

The Chinese navy said in an online statement Thursday that both sides had "completed all designated projects and exercises" by Wednesday afternoon.

Seven warships took part in the six-day drills aimed at "jointly responding to maritime security threats," the navy said.

The drills "strengthened professional exchanges, mutual understanding and trust between the Chinese and Russian navies (and) promoted the standardization and systemization of... bilateral practical cooperation," the navy added.