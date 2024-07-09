NATO boosts Ukraine air defenses as doubts over Biden cloud summit

Washington DC - A major package of air defenses for Ukraine has been announced by President Joe Biden as doubts over his political survival clouded the start of a NATO summit in Washington.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the NATO 75th anniversary celebratory event at the Andrew Mellon Auditorium on Tuesday in Washington, DC. © Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Leaders from the 32-nation military alliance were looking to put on a show of resolve against Russia during three days of pomp-filled ceremony in the US capital marking NATO's 75th anniversary.

But questions over Biden's fitness to govern threatened to dominate the gathering as the 81-year-old faces calls to quit the race for a second term after a disastrous debate performance against challenger Donald Trump.

Looking to refocus attention on US steadfastness, Biden kicked off the summit by announcing Washington will provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defense system.

"The war will end with Ukraine remaining a free and independent country. Russia will not prevail," Biden said at a ceremony in the room where NATO's founding treaty was signed in 1949.

"This is a pivotal moment for Europe, for the transatlantic community, and, I might add, for the world," he said.

The US pledge comes on top of two new Patriot systems already being given by Germany and Romania, and one the Netherlands has said it is putting together with parts from other allies.

The air defenses "will help to protect Ukrainian cities, civilians, and soldiers," Biden said in a joint statement with other leaders, adding that they would look to send dozens more shorter-range systems in the coming months.

Ukraine has for months been clamoring for seven additional Patriot systems to help protect against devastating Russian strikes two and a half years into the invasion.

The war-torn country's vulnerability to Moscow's missiles was exposed by a strike Monday on a children's hospital in Kyiv.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg urged countries across the alliance to maintain their backing for Kyiv – warning that if Russia wins it will be the "greatest risk" for NATO.

"The outcome of this war will shape global security for decades to come," Stoltenberg said.

"The time to stand for freedom and democracy is now. The place is Ukraine."