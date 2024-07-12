Biden warns China will pay a "price" as Beijing launches joint-military drills with Russia

Washington DC - President Joe Biden warned Thursday that China would have a "price to pay" if it undermines Western sanctions on with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Biden's high-stakes press conference followed a NATO declaration that pledged $43 billion in military funding for Ukraine, while also criticizing China.

"We have to make sure that [President Xi Jinping] understands there's a price to pay for undercutting both the Pacific basin, as well as Europe, and it relates to Russia and dealing with Ukraine," Biden said Thursday.

While insisting that he maintained good relations with his Chinese counterpart, the president said the US and NATO would react strongly if Beijing continued to assist Russia in obtaining weapons for its war.

"They're not supplying weapons themselves, they are supplying mechanisms for [Russia] to be able to get weapons," Biden said. "Xi believes that China is a large enough market that they can entice any country... to invest there in return for commitments."

"What China has to understand is that if they are supplying Russia with information and capacity, along with working with North Korea and others... They are not going to benefit economically as a consequence."