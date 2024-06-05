China issues strong rebuke after Blinken's Tiananmen Square comments

Beijing, China - China lashed out at the US on Wednesday after Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed never to forget the crackdown in Tiananmen Square 35 years ago.

Blinken called the events of Tiananmen Square in 1989 a "massacre" in a recent post on X, sparking backlash from Chinese officials. © Collage: IMAGO/Kyodo News/SOPA Images

On Tuesday, Blinken commemorated the 35th anniversary of Tiananmen Square in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In the post, he referred to the event as a "massacre," something which Beijing has taken issue with.

"The move of the US seriously interferes with China's internal affairs," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

"China is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposes it."

Spokesperson Mao Ning called on the US to "stop provoking ideological confrontation, and stop interfering in China's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights."