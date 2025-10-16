China lashes out at US "bullying" in worsening spat over Russian oil purchases

Beijing, China - China said on Thursday that its purchases of Russian oil were "legitimate" and decried "unilateral bullying" by the US as President Donald Trump pressures countries to stop buying fuel from Moscow.

China defended its purchases of Russian oil and slammed US President Donald Trump's administration over its "unilateral bullying." © Collage: REUTERS & Greg Baker / AFP

Trump said Wednesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised him to stop buying Russian oil, adding that he will get China to follow suit.

India neither confirmed nor denied it was shifting its policy.

Trump has accused both China and India of funding the Ukraine war through the purchases, and has also demanded that European allies immediately stop buying oil from Russia.

Asked on Thursday about US intentions to pressure China further, Beijing's foreign ministry defended its "normal, legitimate economic, trade, and energy cooperation with countries around the world, including Russia."

"The actions of the United States are a typical example of unilateral bullying and economic coercion," ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press briefing.

If China's interests are harmed, it will "take firm countermeasures and resolutely safeguard its sovereignty," he warned.