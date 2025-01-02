China launches 22-aircraft "combat patrol" into Taiwan

Taipei, Taiwan - In Beijing's first incursion of 2025, China has sent 22 military aircraft and a number of warships into Taiwanese territory, defense officials in Taipei have revealed.

China has sent 22 military aircraft into Taiwan's airspace. © AFP/Ismael Martinez

Taiwan's defense ministry on Thursday said that Beijing had carried out its first "combat patrol" of the new year, continuing a trend that had intensified over the course of 2024.

According to defense officials, Beijing sent aircraft into Taiwanese airspace on all sides of the self-governed island. Out of the 22 warplanes detected, 18 crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line.

Taipei refers to such naval and air force activity as "joint combat readiness patrols" and has continually called for Beijing to respect its sovereignty.

"Overall 22 #PLA aircraft in various types (including J-16, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 0850hr today," the Republic of China (Taiwan, ROC) announced in a statement on X.

"In conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Beijing sees Taiwan as its sovereign territory and refuses to acknowledge the legitimacy of the island nation's democratically elected government, currently led by President Lai Ching-Te.