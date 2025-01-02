China launches 22-aircraft "combat patrol" into Taiwan
Taipei, Taiwan - In Beijing's first incursion of 2025, China has sent 22 military aircraft and a number of warships into Taiwanese territory, defense officials in Taipei have revealed.
Taiwan's defense ministry on Thursday said that Beijing had carried out its first "combat patrol" of the new year, continuing a trend that had intensified over the course of 2024.
According to defense officials, Beijing sent aircraft into Taiwanese airspace on all sides of the self-governed island. Out of the 22 warplanes detected, 18 crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line.
Taipei refers to such naval and air force activity as "joint combat readiness patrols" and has continually called for Beijing to respect its sovereignty.
"Overall 22 #PLA aircraft in various types (including J-16, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 0850hr today," the Republic of China (Taiwan, ROC) announced in a statement on X.
"In conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."
Beijing sees Taiwan as its sovereign territory and refuses to acknowledge the legitimacy of the island nation's democratically elected government, currently led by President Lai Ching-Te.
Taiwanese president slams China in New Year's speech
In his 2025 New Year's address, President Lai called out China as an "authoritarian regime" and warned of "many grave challenges" faced by democratic countries around the world.
"Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are essential components for global security and prosperity. Taiwan needs to prepare for danger in times of peace," Lai Ching-Te said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping called Taiwanese people "family" during his New Year's speech and claimed that "no one can stop" the reunification of China and Taiwan, a clear threat to democratic rule on the island.
"Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family. No one can sever our blood ties, and no one can stop the historical trend of the reunification of the motherland," President Xi said in a televised speech.
