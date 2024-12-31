China's Xi says "no one can stop" unification with Taiwan in New Year's speech

Beijing, China - China 's President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that "no one can stop" unification with Taiwan, as he addressed the nation in a New Year's speech.

China's President Xi Jinping © Anthony Kwan/Pool via REUTERS

Beijing claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory, and has said it will not renounce the use of force to bring it under its control.

China has intensified pressure on the island in recent years, and has staged three rounds of major military drills since President Lai Ching-te came to power in May.

The last of these earlier this month were the largest in years according to Taiwanese officials, although Beijing has not officially confirmed the maneuvers.

"Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family. No one can sever our blood ties, and no one can stop the historical trend of the reunification of the motherland," Xi said in a speech broadcast on state media.

Xi's comments come just weeks before Donald Trump takes office in the US. Washington, which does not officially recognize Taiwan diplomatically but is its strategic ally and largest supplier of weapons. The US has further exacerbated tensions with China by increasing its military presence in the region.