China makes new plea to US over TikTok dispute

Beijing, China - China urged the US on Friday to address their TikTok dispute through dialogue, as top leaders from both countries are set to discuss the social media platform in Spain next week.

The deadline for the popular app to find a non-Chinese buyer or be banned in the US is September 17, after President Donald Trump extended it for the third time.

A federal law requiring TikTok's sale or ban on national security grounds was due to take effect the day before Trump's January inauguration.

On Friday, Beijing's commerce ministry called on Washington to "work with China on the basis of mutual respect and equal consultations, to resolve each other's concerns through dialogue and find a solution to the problem", according to a statement.

That would help provide a "fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises, including TikTok, to continue operating in the United States", it said.

And it would promote "healthy and sustainable" China-US economic ties, the ministry added.