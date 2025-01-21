China promises support for World Health Organization after US withdrawal

Beijing has promised to continue supporting the World Health Organization even after President Donald Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the US.

By Evan Williams

Beijing, China - Officials in Beijing have vowed to continue supporting the World Health Organization (WHO) despite newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the US.

Beijing has vowed that China will remain committed to supporting the WHO despite moves by Donald Trump (l.) to withdraw the US from the organization.  © Collage: AFP/Jim Watson/POOL & IMAGO/Kyodo News

The US is set to leave the WHO after President Trump signed an executive order on Monday citing the organization's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump's move was based on the perception that the WHO had failed to act independently of its member states during the pandemic and was costing the US too much money.

"World Health ripped us off, everybody rips off the United States. It's not going to happen anymore," Trump said after signing the order.

In response to Trump's decision, Beijing promised to continue participating in the WHO and said that China was "concerned" by the US' decision to withdraw from the organization.

"China will, as always, support the WHO in fulfilling its responsibilities... and work towards building a shared community of health for humanity," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said during a press conference.

"The role of the WHO should only be strengthened, not weakened," Guo added.

Officials from the WHO on Tuesday expressed sadness and regret over Trump's decision to withdraw and urged the new administration to reconsider and, instead, engage in constructive dialogue.

"The World Health Organization regrets the announcement that the United States of America intends to withdraw from the organization," WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told reporters.

