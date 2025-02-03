China proposes restoration of 2020 trade deal in response to Trump tariffs
Beijing, China - Officials in Beijing have resurrected the 2020 "Phase 1" trade deal, which ended years of tariffs during President Donald Trump's first administration.
In an opening bid to try and avoid further tariffs and restrictions under the Trump administration, Chinese officials are seeking a return to pre-Biden trade commitments, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Under the Phase 1 trade deal, China agreed to purchase $200 billion worth of US goods and services over a two-year period in exchange for an end to tariff wars under the first Trump administration.
The deal was signed in early 2020 but was never delivered on due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and a subsequent change of policy under the Biden administration.
On top of existing duties on Chinese imports, Trump on Sunday unveiled an additional 10% tariff on all Chinese goods. The move was made alongside 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico.
China responded to the tariffs firmly and claimed that Beijing would file a lawsuit alleging that Washington's actions violate World Trade Organization rules.
China plans course of action after Trump tariffs
According to people familiar with ongoing trade talks both in Beijing and Washington, China is looking to negotiate with the Trump administration in an attempt to avoid further tariff hikes.
Officials in China are considering reinstating the $200 billion deal and agreeing to make more investments in the US. This might also include a stronger commitment to reduce the export of fentanyl precursors.
The potential deal, which has not been confirmed by either party, might also include a resolution for TikTok, which Trump saved at the last minute with an executive order which delayed its imminent US ban.
Cover photo: IMAGO/NurPhoto