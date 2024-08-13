China releases Taiwanese fishermen detained for 40 days

Kinmen Island, Taiwan - A crew of four Taiwanese fishermen have been released after spending more than 40 days detained by Chinese authorities over accusations that they broke a fishing ban.

China has released four fishermen detained over allegedly breaking a fishing ban. © Collage: AFP/I-Hwa Cheng & AFP/Sam YEH

A Chinese state-run news agency confirmed that the four fishermen had been released by Chinese authorities.

The return comes more than 40 days after they were detained and follows pressure from the government of Taiwan.

The crew of a Taiwanese fishing vessel called Da Jin Man No. 88 was taken into Chinese custody on July 2 after being accused of defying a fishing ban imposed on areas of the Taiwan Strait.

Such fishing bans have caused issues over recent months, as they are imposed upon disputed waters that have been claimed as both Taiwanese and Chinese sovereign territory.

The boat was seized, along with its crew about 17.5 nautical miles outside of Taiwan's "restricted waters," near Kinmen island.

Over the last 40 days, the four crew members were detained in a facility in the port city of Quanzhou in southwest China.



While the crew has been transferred back into Taiwanese hands via a swap on the median line of the Taiwan Strait, the captain and vessel still remain in China while awaiting the end of legal proceedings, Taiwan's state-run news agency reported.

It is unclear when the ship's captain will be released, but a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council told reporters that they are still under investigation.