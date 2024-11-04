Beijing, China - Top lawmakers in China on Monday gathered to design a major economic stimulus package that can be tailored differently to a Kamala Harris or Donald Trump victory in the 2024 election.

According to analysts cited in the AFP, if former-President Donald Trump were to triumph over Vice President Kamala Harris in Tuesday's election, Beijing's stimulus would grow significantly.

Over recent months, Beijing has continued to introduce economic stimulus measures including rate cuts and housing measures designed to improve economic growth.

It is expected that Beijing will announce the financial details of its economic stimulus measures on Friday, having tailored them to account for the result of Tuesday's US election.

Former President Trump has said repeatedly that he would introduce a blanket 60% tariff on Chinese goods coming into the US, despite warnings that such a measure could have an impact on the cost of living.

As a result of the tariffs, economists believe that China's economic stimulus would be significantly higher if Trump were to win reelection.

"In our view, the size of China's fiscal stimulus package would be around 10-20% bigger under a Trump win than under the scenario of a Harris win," said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura.

Nomura Holdings is a Japan-based financial holding company which specializes in banking and financial services, investment, and related services around the globe.

"We believe the US election results will have some impact on the size of Beijing's stimulus package," Lu said.