China reveals ongoing military drills are simulating a large-scale attack on Taiwan

Taipei, Taiwan - China 's military said that ongoing "live-fire" drills around Taiwan include practice runs for hitting key ports and energy sites in a potential invasion of the island nation.

A day after China launched massive drills around Taiwan, declaring "independence means war," the operation has been escalated to all-out "live-fire" drills that include "simulated targets of key ports and energy facilities" in Taiwan.

Senior Colonel Shi Yi, a spokesperson for China's Eastern Theater Command, said that the exercises were designed to test Beijing's ability to "blockade and control" critical infrastructure in the Taiwan.

China's Shandong aircraft carrier was also carrying out drills testing its ability to "blockade" Taiwan, the Eastern Theater Command said.

Beijing's actions have been condemned both by Taipei and Washington, with Taiwan's military announcing in a press release that 76 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, and just shy of 20 warships had been detected circling the island over the last 24 hours.

"37 out of 76 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern and eastern [air defense zone]," Taiwan's military said in a statement.

"[Taiwan's] Armed Forces have monitored the situation and employed [Civil Air Patrol] aircraft, Navy ships, and coastal missile systems in response to detected activities."

The State Department officially condemned Chinese "aggressive military activities and rhetoric" in an official statement, warning that Beijing is putting the region and world's "prosperity at risk."