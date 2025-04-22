China sanctions US Congress members and others over Hong Kong

Beijing, China - China imposed sanctions on a number of US Congress members, government officials, and NGO staff over what they termed "egregious behavior on Hong Kong-related issues."

China imposed sanctions on a number of US Congress members and officials over Hong Kong. © IMAGO/Depositphotos

Beijing responded to US sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials involved in alleged "transnational repression" by launching their own series of retaliatory sanctions against some of the people involved.

"China has decided to impose sanctions on U.S. congressmen, officials, and NGO leaders who have performed poorly on Hong Kong-related issues," Chinese foreign affairs spokesperson Guo Haikun told reporters.

The US' sanctions in March are but the latest in a series of moves that successive US administrations have taken against alleged human rights abuses in the former British colony, which saw massive protests against Chinese rule in 2019.

Authorities in Hong Kong have continued to arrest activists, journalists, and former members of government, despite promises made that the city state's civil liberties and autonomy would stay intact even after the 1997 Chinese takeover.

Guo called the US sanctions "a violation of principles of international law and basic norms governing international relations," and said Beijing "strongly condemns this despicable move."

Individuals sanctioned by China include Congress members, officials, and the heads of NGOs who have been involved in resistance to China's control of Hong Kong.

"Our message to the US: Hong Kong is China’s Hong Kong and Hong Kong affairs brook no U.S. interference," Guo warned.