China sends loud warning to NATO with army drills in Europe

Brest, Belarus - Chinese and Belarusian forces conducted military exercises some three miles from the Eastern European state's border with Poland.

Belarus and China have teamed up for joint military exercises close to the Polish border. © Collage: AFP/Pedro Pardo/Sergei Gapon

The 11-day run of joint military exercises is a move seen to send a warning during the same week that NATO meets for an historic summit in celebration of the block's 75th anniversary.

Belarusian military spokespersons claimed NATO was gathering forces on its borders, worsening regional tensions and requiring a "harsh reaction" in the case of infractions.

"As part of the anti-terrorist exercises, the military personnel of both countries will work out the issues of night landing, overcoming water obstacles, and conducting operations in populated areas," the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Telegram.

Training exercises have included a variety of activities, such as the simulation of both naval and urban warfare. In addition, China's Ministry of Defense has confirmed that the drills will include counter-terrorism training and hostage rescue operations.

"The training aims to enhance the training levels and coordination capabilities of the participating troops, as well as deepen practical cooperation between the armies of the two countries," a Chinese spokesperson said in a statement.

"Through mixed-team training exercises, soldiers from both sides will jointly carry out hostage rescue operations and counter-terrorism missions."