China slams US and Canada after warships pass through Taiwan Strait
Beijing, China - Officials in China have expressed displeasure after the US and Canada sent warships through disputed waters in the Taiwan Strait.
A week after Chinese military vessels conducted drills surrounding the self-governed island of Taiwan, the US and Canada have sent warships through the Taiwan Strait – a journey of roughly 112 miles.
The move was meant as a show of force for the two nations, in solidarity with Taiwan, and a way to uphold territorial sovereignty and freedom of navigation in the region.
In a statement issued on Sunday by the US Navy's 7th Fleet, Washington announced that two ships, the USS Higgins and the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class Frigate HMCS Vancouver, conducted a routine bilateral transit of the Strait.
"The ship transited through a high seas corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state," the 7th Fleet explained.
"Higgins and Vancouver's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrated the United States' and Canada's commitment to upholding freedom of navigation for all nations as a principle," the statement read.
While nations have a sovereign right to territorial waters up to 12 nautical miles from their coast, Straits used for international transit are protected under the UN's Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
"The United States rejects any assertion of sovereignty or jurisdiction that is inconsistent with freedoms of navigations, overflight, and other lawful uses of the sea and air."
Beijing criticizes passage of US and Canadian warship
China has, however, disputed that the US and Canada's passage through the Taiwan Strait is lawful under freedom of navigation, principally because they see it as an act of provocation that undermines peace and stability.
Article 19 of the UNCLOS' Section 3 sets out the meaning of "innocent passage" as protected under freedom of navigation.
It includes a clause that states that "Passage is innocent so long as it is not prejudicial to the peace, good order or security of the coastal State."
In a statement issued by China's Eastern Theater Command, navy colonel and spokesperson Li Xi claimed that the passage of US and Canadian ships through the Taiwan strait "disturbed" the peace.
"The actions of the US and Canada disturbed the situation and undermined the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait," Colonel Li said. "The theater troops always remain on high alert and resolutely defend national sovereignty and security and regional peace and stability."
Foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian backed up the Eastern Theater Command's statement during a press conference on Monday when responding to a query from Kyodo News.
"Let me stress that Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory," spokesperson Lin said. "The Taiwan question is not about freedom of navigation, but about China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."
"We firmly oppose any act of provocation under the pretext of freedom of navigation that threatens China’s sovereignty and security."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/@US7thFleet