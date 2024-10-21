China slams US and Canada after warships pass through Taiwan Strait

Beijing, China - Officials in China have expressed displeasure after the US and Canada sent warships through disputed waters in the Taiwan Strait.

The US Navy joined with Canada to pass through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@US7thFleet

A week after Chinese military vessels conducted drills surrounding the self-governed island of Taiwan, the US and Canada have sent warships through the Taiwan Strait – a journey of roughly 112 miles.

The move was meant as a show of force for the two nations, in solidarity with Taiwan, and a way to uphold territorial sovereignty and freedom of navigation in the region.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the US Navy's 7th Fleet, Washington announced that two ships, the USS Higgins and the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class Frigate HMCS Vancouver, conducted a routine bilateral transit of the Strait.

"The ship transited through a high seas corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state," the 7th Fleet explained.

"Higgins and Vancouver's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrated the United States' and Canada's commitment to upholding freedom of navigation for all nations as a principle," the statement read.

While nations have a sovereign right to territorial waters up to 12 nautical miles from their coast, Straits used for international transit are protected under the UN's Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

"The United States rejects any assertion of sovereignty or jurisdiction that is inconsistent with freedoms of navigations, overflight, and other lawful uses of the sea and air."