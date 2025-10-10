China to impose "special port fees" on US-linked ships amid Trump trade war

Beijing, China - China said on Friday it would impose "special port fees" on ships operated by and built in the US after Washington announced charges for Chinese-linked ships in April.

Shipping containers are pictured at the port in Qingdao, in China’s eastern Shandong province. © AFP

Incremental fees on American ships will be collected at Chinese ports from October 14, Beijing's transport ministry said in a statement.

The US shipbuilding industry was dominant after World War II but has gradually declined and now accounts for just 0.1% of global output.

The sector is now dominated by Asia, with China building nearly half of all ships launched, ahead of South Korea and Japan.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in April new port fees on Chinese ships would help reverse Beijing's dominance and "send a demand signal for US-built ships."

A Chinese transport ministry spokesperson called the actions "protectionist" as Beijing announced its port fees on Friday.

US ships arriving in China will be charged 400 yuan ($56) per net tonne. That fee will go up to 640 yuan in April and then increase annually.

The charges apply to US-flagged vessels and ships built in the US, as well as those owned or operated by American firms or individuals.

Each ship is charged at its first port of call – not at each place it docks – and a vessel will be charged no more than five times a year, the ministry said.