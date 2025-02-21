China trade envoy raises "serious concerns" with US Treasury Secretary in first call

Washington DC - US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and his Chinese counterpart He Lifeng raised mutual concerns on trade and economic issues in their introductory call Friday, as tensions between the world's two biggest economies simmer under President Donald Trump 's second term.

The talks came shortly after Trump imposed additional tariffs on imports from China over its alleged role in the deadly fentanyl trade, which Beijing has pushed back against.

"Secretary Bessent expressed serious concerns about the PRC's counternarcotics efforts, economic imbalances, and unfair policies," said a Treasury Department readout, referring to the People's Republic of China.

Meanwhile, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng "expressed serious concerns about the recent restrictive measures, such as increased tariffs, imposed on China by the United States," according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Trump has wielded the threat of tariffs against allies and adversaries alike – including China – since taking office last month.

He imposed additional customs duties of 10% on all products imported from China at the start of this month and has threatened further moves while also suggesting a trade deal with Beijing is possible.

But Beijing has strongly opposed the imposition of tariffs "under the pretext of the fentanyl issue," according to its foreign ministry, arguing that such levies cannot solve what it called a US domestic problem.

But in their call on Friday, Bessent and He agreed to remain in communication going forward.

The parties also exchanged views on their economic ties, said the Treasury statement.

CCTV added, "Both sides recognized the importance of China-US economic and trade relations, and agreed to continue to maintain communication on issues of mutual concern."

The call took place at Bessent's request, according to CCTV.

Bessent's predecessor Janet Yellen has held several meetings and calls with He, and previously made visits to Beijing in an effort to stabilize bilateral economic ties.