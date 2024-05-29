China vows military pressure on Taiwan will "continue"

Beijing, China - China on Wednesday vowed military pressure on Taiwan would carry on as long as "independence" provocations continued on the self-ruled island.

China on Wednesday vowed military pressure on Taiwan would carry on as long as "independence" provocations continued on the self-ruled island. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

Last week, China held two days of military drills around Taiwan that saw warships and jets loaded with live munitions practice seizing and isolating the self-ruled island.



The exercises were launched three days after Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te took office and made an inauguration speech that China denounced as a "confession of independence."

Beijing considers the democratic island part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to bring it under its control.

On Wednesday, Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) said more military exercises could follow last week's "Joint Sword-2024A".

"As long as 'Taiwan independence' provocations continue, the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) actions to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity will continue," TAO spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian told a press conference.

Zhu called President Lai's rhetoric "extremely reckless", adding it would "inevitably risk war on the Taiwan strait and bring severe harm to our Taiwan compatriots".

"We will never tolerate, condone, or allow this, and we must counteract and punish this," she said.