China vows to fight to "the bitter end" as it launches response to Trump's trade war

Beijing, China - China on Tuesday vowed to fight to the "bitter end" in the trade war launched by US President Donald Trump, announcing its own tariffs against American agricultural products.

China responded to tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump with a series of steep levies on American agricultural exports. © imago/Christian Ohde

Beijing will slap a 15% tariff on agricultural imports from the US as of next week, in direct retaliation against blanket tariffs of 20% imposed by the Trump administration.

Chicken, wheat, corn and cotton are among the products affected.

In addition, Beijing will introduce a levy of 10% on sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits, vegetables and dairy products.

China's finance ministry said Trump's tariff hike "exacerbates the burden on US companies and consumers, and undermines the foundation of economic and trade cooperation between China and the United States."

Beijing previously lodged a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization (WTO) alleging that the trade war initiated by the Trump administration is unlawful under international rules.

Its foreign ministry also weighed in Tuesday, confirming that additional measures will be introduced if Trump fails to negotiate an end to the conflict.