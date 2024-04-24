China warns US over Taiwan as Blinken heads to Beijing

Beijing, China - The Chinese foreign ministry has issued a warning over the risk of conflict in Taiwan a s US Secretary of State Antony Blinken makes his way to Beijing.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is en route to Beijing to meet with the Chinese foreign minister. © AFP

Due to land in China on Wednesday, Blinken will first spend time in Shanghai for a basketball game and some handshaking, before heading to Beijing for meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and, quite possibly, President Xi Jinping.

The meeting will take place on Friday and last about six hours, focusing specifically on US sanctions against China as well as the sale of dual-use products to Russia, which yesterday caused a row between US and Chinese officials.

Presumably there will also be discussions about ongoing issues in the South China Sea, Taiwan, and recent military operations with the Philippines.

In a statement announcing the visit on April 19, the State Department said that the Secretary of State's meeting with Wang Yi is meant to "manage the U.S.-China relationship by strengthening lines of communication to reduce the risk of miscalculation and conflict."

A particular emphasis will be on the Ukraine issue, as the US government is concerned that Chinese support of Russia is having an impact on "the battlefield in Ukraine" and "poses a larger threat, we believe, to broader European security."