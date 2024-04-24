China warns US over Taiwan as Blinken heads to Beijing
Beijing, China - The Chinese foreign ministry has issued a warning over the risk of conflict in Taiwan as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken makes his way to Beijing.
Due to land in China on Wednesday, Blinken will first spend time in Shanghai for a basketball game and some handshaking, before heading to Beijing for meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and, quite possibly, President Xi Jinping.
The meeting will take place on Friday and last about six hours, focusing specifically on US sanctions against China as well as the sale of dual-use products to Russia, which yesterday caused a row between US and Chinese officials.
Presumably there will also be discussions about ongoing issues in the South China Sea, Taiwan, and recent military operations with the Philippines.
In a statement announcing the visit on April 19, the State Department said that the Secretary of State's meeting with Wang Yi is meant to "manage the U.S.-China relationship by strengthening lines of communication to reduce the risk of miscalculation and conflict."
A particular emphasis will be on the Ukraine issue, as the US government is concerned that Chinese support of Russia is having an impact on "the battlefield in Ukraine" and "poses a larger threat, we believe, to broader European security."
Prior to state visit, China warns of increased "risk of conflict" over Taiwan
In the hours before Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to land in Shanghai, China has issued a strong warning to the US military that continued support for Taiwan will increase the "risk of conflict" in the region.
The Philippines and US Navy have, over the last few days, been undergoing joint drills, some of which simulate operations in potential flash points both in the South China Sea and Taiwan. This has likely contributed towards increased tensions.
The US Congress has also passed a $61-billion foreign military aid package, including $8 billion for Taiwan. President Joe Biden has indicated he plans to sign the bill.
"I'd like to emphasize that the United States and Taiwan strengthening military ties will not bring about security for Taiwan," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin in a statement.
"It will only increase tensions and the risk of conflict across the Taiwan Strait, and will ultimately be an act of shooting oneself in the foot."
Cover photo: AFP