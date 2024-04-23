China slams US claims it is fueling Russia's war against Ukraine

Beijing, China - China condemned on Tuesday "groundless accusations" from the US that Beijing was fueling the Ukraine war by supplying components to Russia which it uses for its military expansion.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks at the Foreign Ministry briefing in Beijing on November 9, 2020. © Greg BAKER / AFP

China and Russia have ramped up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts in recent years and their strategic partnership has only grown closer since the invasion of Ukraine.



Beijing says it is a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict but has been criticized for refusing to condemn Moscow for its offensive.

And ahead of a planned visit to Beijing by top diplomat Antony Blinken this week, the United States had accused China of helping Russia carry out its biggest militarisation since Soviet times.

Following a G7 ministers meeting in Capri last week, Blinken said, "When it comes to Russia's defense industrial base, the primary contributor in this moment to that is China."

He added that this is "allowing Russia to continue the aggression against Ukraine."

In response, China on Tuesday furiously defended its right to "normal trade ties" with all countries, including Russia.

"The United States has unveiled a large-scale aid bill for Ukraine while also making groundless accusations against normal trade between China and Russia," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

"This kind of approach is extremely hypocritical and utterly irresponsible, and China is firmly opposed to it," he said.