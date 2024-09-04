China's security agency issues bizarre warning about "handsome men" and "beautiful women"

Beijing, China - China 's state security agency on Wednesday warned students with access to sensitive information against falling for "handsome men" or "beautiful women" that might entice them to spy for foreign powers.

China's Ministry of State Security warned students that "beautiful" foreign spies may try to entice them into "romance traps." © Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 Images & Unsplash/engin akyurt

Beijing's Ministry of State Security (MSS) has promoted claims that foreign spies are working to lure loyal Chinese to betray their country – often in lurid and unusual ways – since opening a WeChat account last year.



It has warned that foreign spies "have countless disguises, and can even change their gender" and called on citizens to "build 1.4 billion lines of defense" against threats to the country.

The MSS on Wednesday took it one step farther, charging foreign intelligence agencies of deploying "romance traps" to lure Chinese students.

It said foreign spies were using job ads and even online dating to "lure and coerce" young students, especially those with access to "sensitive scientific research data", to hand over confidential information.

"They may even disguise themselves as 'handsome men' or 'beautiful women'... and drag young students into 'romance trap'," the MSS warned.

Apparently, spies might be disguising themselves as university scholars, scientific researchers, or consultants who target students short of cash.



In another eye-catching tale this month, the MSS warned the public to beware "wolves in sheep's clothing" – foreign agents pretend to be "good Samaritans."

China and Western powers have long traded accusations of spying but only recently started to disclose details of alleged individual cases.