China's Xi and Russia's Putin trumpet "tectonic shifts" in world politics at regional summit
Astana, Kazakhstan - A declaration signed Thursday by participants at a regional summit attended by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted "tectonic shifts" in world politics.
Signed in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, it said: "Tectonic shifts are taking place in global politics, economics and other spheres of international relations."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Cover photo: Sputnik/Pavel Volkov/Pool via REUTERS