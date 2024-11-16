Chinese ambassador to US extends olive branch in conciliatory speech urging reset under Trump

Hong Kong, China - China's ambassador to the US said Friday that Beijing would like to reset relations between the two countries during President-elect Donald Trump's second administration.

Chinese ambassador to the US Xie Feng (l.) emphasized the need to focus on cooperation between Washington and Beijing during a second Donald Trump term. © Collage: AFP/Sandy Huffaker & AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Speaking to a conglomeration of Chinese officials, as well as the US ambassador to China in Hong Kong this week, ambassador Xie Feng asked for a change in the "tone of dialogue" between Beijing and Washington.

"The two sides also need to expand mutually beneficial cooperation," ambassador Xie said in a post on X. "China-US cooperation is never a zero-sum game, nor a one-way street where one party gets all the benefits. Otherwise, how could our economic cooperation grow to the current size?"

"Our interests are so deeply intertwined, that decoupling and disrupting supply chains do not make economic sense and simply will not work. Trade war or tech war is a double-edged sword. Why should anyone opt for something that serves nobody’s interest?"

According to Reuters, Xie emphasized Taiwan as a major flash point and called for Washington to stand against the so-called "separatist" democratic government on the self-ruled island.

"It is entirely possible to bring issues to the table to communicate frankly, seek solutions on equal footing," Xie reportedly said.

President-elect Trump has threatened to impose a blanket 60% tariff on all Chinese goods entering the US, and has claimed that his incoming administration may impose hikes of up to 200% on imported products.

Ahead of the 2024 US election, Chinese officials prepared two separate economic stimulus packages, with the one designed for the scenario of Trump's re-election 10-20% bigger.

Reacting to Donald Trump's victory, Chinese president Xi Jinping called for "a stable, sound, and sustainable China-US relationship" which gains from "cooperation" rather than "confrontation."