Chinese bombers spotted on disputed island amid display of force in South China Sea

Beijing, China - As China continues to flex its muscles in the South and East China Seas, a number of advanced bomber jets have been spotted parked on a disputed island, triggering outrage.

Advanced Chinese bomber planes were spotted on a disputed island in the South China Sea, amid massive drills in the region. © Collage: via REUTERS

In recent weeks, China has deployed an unusual number of large naval and coast guard vessels in both the East and South China Seas. The drills have caused concern in Taiwan, the Philippines, and other neighboring nations.

Documents acquired by Reuters show that 60 Chinese ships were deployed on May 21 and 70 on May 27, including guided-missile frigates, navy destroyers, and massive coast guard boats.

"They are trying to reinforce their dominance," one source told Reuters.

"China clearly wants to show these are its home waters, and it can operate when and where it wants."

On Wednesday, satellite imagery surfaced showing two of China's most advanced bomber planes parked in the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, a move that rival countries see as a provocation.

The H-6 planes pictured are capable of carrying anti-ship and land attack cruise missiles, and some of them are even capable of launching nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles.

The Philippines' foreign ministry on Thursday responded to China's ongoing provocations and claims made by Beijing that they outright own a number of disputed islands in the South China Sea.

"We urge China to respect the Philippines' sovereignty and jurisdiction, even as we continue to pursue peaceful and legal means to manage differences and the situation at sea," a foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

Chinese state news agency the Global Times responded to recent Reuters reports by reiterating that naval deployments are "normal" and claiming that the Paracel Islands are Beijing's sovereign territory.