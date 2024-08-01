Congressman Jim McGovern sanctioned by China over support for Tibet

Beijing, China - Representative Jim McGovern has been sanctioned by China over his support for Tibet and role in the sponsoring of a bill that called for a peaceful resolution in the disputed region.

McGovern played a crucial role in drafting and sponsoring a bill that advocated for the peaceful resolution of disputes "in accordance with international law" and highlighted Tibet's historical identity.

The Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden in mid-July and called on Beijing to "cease its propagation of disinformation."

At first, China issued a strong condemnation of the Tibet-China Dispute Act, saying that Tibet has "been part of China since ancient times" and urging the US government to honor its commitment to recognize Tibet as a sovereign part of China.

Now Beijing has issued sanctions against US Congressional Representative Jim McGovern, who they accuse of undermining China's sovereignty and interfering with the country's internal affairs.

Under the sanctions, neither McGovern nor his family can visit China, and any assets he has in the country have been frozen. The Associated Press reports, however, that McGovern has no assets in China.

According to the Chinese foreign ministry, McGovern has "frequently interfered in China’s internal affairs in recent years."

A spokesperson referred to his actions as "an attack on [the] sovereignty, security and interests of China," Hong Kong Free Press reports.