Congressman Jim McGovern sanctioned by China over support for Tibet
Beijing, China - Representative Jim McGovern has been sanctioned by China over his support for Tibet and role in the sponsoring of a bill that called for a peaceful resolution in the disputed region.
McGovern played a crucial role in drafting and sponsoring a bill that advocated for the peaceful resolution of disputes "in accordance with international law" and highlighted Tibet's historical identity.
The Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden in mid-July and called on Beijing to "cease its propagation of disinformation."
At first, China issued a strong condemnation of the Tibet-China Dispute Act, saying that Tibet has "been part of China since ancient times" and urging the US government to honor its commitment to recognize Tibet as a sovereign part of China.
Now Beijing has issued sanctions against US Congressional Representative Jim McGovern, who they accuse of undermining China's sovereignty and interfering with the country's internal affairs.
Under the sanctions, neither McGovern nor his family can visit China, and any assets he has in the country have been frozen. The Associated Press reports, however, that McGovern has no assets in China.
According to the Chinese foreign ministry, McGovern has "frequently interfered in China’s internal affairs in recent years."
A spokesperson referred to his actions as "an attack on [the] sovereignty, security and interests of China," Hong Kong Free Press reports.
Representative McGovern responds to Chinese sanctions
Taking to social media platform X, Representative Jim McGovern lashed out at Beijing, pointing towards a variety of alleged human rights abuses committed by the PRC.
"If PRC leaders don’t like it when people speak out against their horrific human rights record, maybe they should improve their horrific human rights record," said McGovern.
"They can start by ending their oppression of Tibetans, ending their genocide in Xinjiang, and ending their crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong."
He then went on to accuse Beijing of being "afraid of free and open debate" and called the sanctions "absurd."
He finished by warning that the world is watching.
"They seek to punish and silence those who disagree with them... But the world is watching what they do, and people who care about human rights will not be silent... I will proudly wear this sanction as a badge of honor."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO/Vitalii Kliuiev/Newscom World