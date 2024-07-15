China threatens "resolute measures" in furious response after Biden signs controversial Tibet bill

By Evan Williams

Beijing, China - China responded furiously after US President Joe Biden signed a new bill that recognizes Tibet's push for more autonomy and calls for negotiations.

China warned it would take "resolute measures" to defend its interests after US President Joe Biden (l.) signed a controversial bill on Tibet.
Biden signed the Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act into law on Friday.

It calls for the resolution of any disputes "in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Charter, by peaceful means, through dialogue without preconditions."

Controversially, the bill highlights a distinct Tibetan "religious, cultural, linguistic, and historical identity," and accuses China of violating international legal obligations by denying the rights of Tibetans to self-determination.

"The current policies of the People’s Republic of China are systematically suppressing the ability of the Tibetan people," the act reads. "The People’s Republic of China should cease its propagation of disinformation."

China warns it will "firmly defend its sovereignty"

China's foreign ministry, headed by Wang Yi (r.), rejects any suggestions of granting more autonomy to Tibet.
China's foreign ministry issued a statement on Saturday, criticizing the US government's position and claimed that it "undermines China's interests."

"Xizang has been part of China since ancient times," a foreign ministry spokesperson said, using the Chinese designation for Tibet.

"Xizang affairs are China’s internal affairs, which brook no interference by any external forces," the statement added. "No one and no force should ever attempt to destabilize Xizang to contain and suppress China."

"We urge the US side to take concrete actions to honor its commitments of recognizing Xizang as part of China and not supporting 'Tibet independence'."

"The US must not implement the Act. If the US continues down the wrong path, China will take resolute measures to firmly defend its sovereignty, security and development interests."

