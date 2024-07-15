China threatens "resolute measures" in furious response after Biden signs controversial Tibet bill

Beijing, China - China responded furiously after US President Joe Biden signed a new bill that recognizes Tibet's push for more autonomy and calls for negotiations.

China warned it would take "resolute measures" to defend its interests after US President Joe Biden (l.) signed a controversial bill on Tibet. © Collage: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS & AFP/Adam Gray

Biden signed the Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act into law on Friday.

It calls for the resolution of any disputes "in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Charter, by peaceful means, through dialogue without preconditions."

Controversially, the bill highlights a distinct Tibetan "religious, cultural, linguistic, and historical identity," and accuses China of violating international legal obligations by denying the rights of Tibetans to self-determination.

"The current policies of the People’s Republic of China are systematically suppressing the ability of the Tibetan people," the act reads. "The People’s Republic of China should cease its propagation of disinformation."