Robots and androids take on humans at Beijing half-marathon in world first!

Beijing, China - Step by mechanical step, dozens of humanoid robots took to the streets of Beijing early Saturday, joining thousands of their flesh-and-blood counterparts in a half-marathon showcasing China 's drive to lead the global race in cutting-edge technology .

Beijing hosted the world's first half-marathon pitting humans against robots, showcasing China's rapidly developing tech sector. © REUTERS

The 13-mile event held in the Chinese capital's E-Town – a state-backed hub for high-tech manufacturing – is billed as a groundbreaking effort to test the limits of bipedal robots in real-world conditions.

At the crack of the starter's gun, and as the Chinese pop song I Believe blared out from loudspeakers on repeat, the robots queued up one by one and took their first tentative steps.

Curious human runners lined up on their side of the road and waited patiently with mobile phones at the ready to shoot each machine as they prepared to depart.

One smaller-sized android, which fell over and lay on the ground for several minutes, got up by itself to loud cheers.

Another, powered by propellers and designed to look like a Transformer, veered across the starting line before crashing into a barrier and knocking over an engineer.

"Getting onto the racetrack might seem like a small step for humans, but it's a giant leap for humanoid robots," Liang Liang, Beijing E-Town's management committee deputy director, told AFP before the event. Nearby, engineers jogged alongside their machines.

"The marathon helps push humanoid robots one step closer toward industrialization."