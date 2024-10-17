Taiwan accuses China of testing missile during intimidating military drills

Taipei, Taiwan - Security officials in Taipei have accused China of test-firing two missiles during a set of intimidating military drills conducted in the waters surrounding the self-governing island.

Taiwan has accused China of test-launching missiles over the weekend. © Collage: AFP/I-Hwa Cheng & AFP/Chinese People's Liberation Army News and Communication Center (Handout)

They say two missiles were test-fired by Beijing over the weekend, while its military was conducting 13 hours of intimidating drills around Taiwan on Monday.

China deployed a record number of military aircraft and naval vessels on Monday, effectively encircling the island in a major show of force and intimidation.

This is not the first time that Taipei has faced military intimidation from China, with Beijing regularly sending jets and vessels into the skies and seas that surround Taiwan.

In a briefing on Wednesday, a Taiwanese security officials said that China had test-fired two missiles "into the interior," demonstrating a "serious" threat.

"Their ability to switch from exercises to war has been gradually strengthening," the official, who spoke under the cover of anonymity, said. "We still believe that war is not imminent, and it is not inevitable."