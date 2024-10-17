Taiwan accuses China of testing missile during intimidating military drills
Taipei, Taiwan - Security officials in Taipei have accused China of test-firing two missiles during a set of intimidating military drills conducted in the waters surrounding the self-governing island.
They say two missiles were test-fired by Beijing over the weekend, while its military was conducting 13 hours of intimidating drills around Taiwan on Monday.
China deployed a record number of military aircraft and naval vessels on Monday, effectively encircling the island in a major show of force and intimidation.
This is not the first time that Taipei has faced military intimidation from China, with Beijing regularly sending jets and vessels into the skies and seas that surround Taiwan.
In a briefing on Wednesday, a Taiwanese security officials said that China had test-fired two missiles "into the interior," demonstrating a "serious" threat.
"Their ability to switch from exercises to war has been gradually strengthening," the official, who spoke under the cover of anonymity, said. "We still believe that war is not imminent, and it is not inevitable."
China warns against "external interference"
Over the weekend, Taiwan was put on high alert as a number of Chinese aircraft carriers entered their sovereign waters.
While China has not held control over Taiwan since the Communist Party took control in 1949, pushing the Nationalists across the Strait. Beijing has, however, repeated claimed ownership over the currently self-governed state.
"Let me stress that Taiwan is part of China, and the Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair that brooks no external interference," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters on Tuesday.
"To truly uphold cross-Strait peace and stability, one must unequivocally uphold the one-China principle and firmly oppose 'Taiwan independence.'"
