Taiwan on alert after "provocative" move by Chinese aircraft carrier

Taipei, Taiwan - Officials on Taiwan have said that they are "on alert" after detecting a Chinese aircraft carrier group in sovereign waters south of the self-ruled island nation.

Taiwan detected a Chinese aircraft carrier group south of the island nation (file photo). © AFP/Richard A. Brooks

The Chinese Liaoning aircraft carrier group entered the Bashi Channel, which separates Taiwan from the Philippines. It is believed that the carrier will continue to travel through the channel and out into the west Pacific.

Labeled as "provocative" by Taipei, the Taiwanese defense ministry is continuing to monitor the vessels and remain on high alert days after Taiwan's President Lai gave a high-profile speech on the country's independence.

"The Taiwanese military is employing joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems to closely monitor related activities and remains on alert, prepared to respond as necessary," a spokesperson from Taiwan's defense ministry said in a statement.

Over the last few months, Beijing and Taipei have increasingly been at loggerheads over the issue of Taiwan's independence, with Chinese marine vessels and aircraft entering and circling the island nation's territory on multiple occasions.

The US has continued to approve and send massive amounts of military funding to Taipei, to the anger of China, which has criticized the Biden administration for supporting Taiwanese "separatism."